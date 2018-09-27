The internet reacts to Brett Kavanaugh literally screaming and crying about calendars.

Brett Kavanaugh "took the stand" at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing and delivered an opening statement at extreme decibel levels.
In the forty-minute preamble to being questioned by Democratic senators and a sex crimes prosecutor, he: listed name of women he didn't allegedly attempt to rape; blamed the editor high school yearbook for seeming like creep; and attacked Democrats like a good, impartial judge.
Here are some great tweets to laugh while you cry.
jarring to see a grown man sob through a recitation of his college admission essay on national television— Rachel Sanders (@rachelysanders) September 27, 2018
If men like Brett Kavanaugh did not control literally every institution in this country, at the great expense of the vast majority of the population, I would feel sorry for them for having fewer inner resources than your average spirited little girl— Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) September 27, 2018
You know what? If someone falsely accused me of sexual assault I’d be the first person calling the @FBI and yelling “Investigate”. Instead Kav is all “You’re asking the questions!” with his arms in the air and sweating with his tongue hanging out. #Kavanaugh— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) September 27, 2018
Dr. Ford: *crying* I was assaulted— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) September 27, 2018
Kavanaugh: *crying* I kept calendars
Brett Kavanaugh listing more white women than Lou Bega— Rae Sanni (@raesanni) September 27, 2018
I HAVE NOT RAPED EVERY WOMAN IN MY LIFE. I HAVE FEMALE LADY KIDS. I CAN LOOK AT A CURVY TREE WITHOUT CUMMING. pic.twitter.com/TAF5KahmWy— Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) September 27, 2018
I AM A VIRGIN WITH A CALENDAR pic.twitter.com/bkgiOE2tAV— Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) September 27, 2018
When you say you’ve never blacked out but you’re the “Keg City Club Treasurer” (100 Kegs or Bust) and “Beach Week Ralph Club” Biggest Contributor” 👍🏽 #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/pUk4wRJ2T4— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 27, 2018
Tip:— Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) September 27, 2018
If you’re being nominated for a nonpartisan position as a neutral arbiter on the Supreme Court, attacking “the left,” “Democrats,” “the Clintons” and “the media” in your opening statement while noting there will be reprisal for years to come is, well, disqualifying.
brett is too emotional to be a supreme court justice pic.twitter.com/J8DlpQnaUA— Ziwe (@ziwe) September 27, 2018
Regardless of where you stand on this, I think we all share one thing in common: This is the first time any of us have ever seen a grown man cry about his quarterback, his calendar, and Caddyshack all within the same sentence.— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 27, 2018
When I am on trial for murder, I am going to produce a list of people who can testify that they have not been murdered by me. Or that I have not murdered them. Whichever comes first in my calendar.— Sloane Crosley (@askanyone) September 27, 2018
"I AM AN OPTIMISTIC GUY," he roars, red-faced and furious. "I ALWAYS TRY TO BE ON THE SUNRISE SIDE OF THE MOUNTAIN."— Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) September 27, 2018
Same, girl, same#KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/K2WfnuZSFW— Bill Paxton's haunted teeny-tiny mustache (@lexy_myranda) September 27, 2018
Not sure emphasizing your affiliation with the Catholic Church is the best way to argue you didn’t try to rape a teenager— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 27, 2018
So far his defenses are:— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) September 27, 2018
-no one accused me of this crime until people accused me of this crime
-some of my closest friends have been raped
-"do crime" wasn't in my calendar
OH HO YOU HIRED WOMEN DID YOU— Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) September 27, 2018
WHAT A GOOD BOY
HAVE A SNACK
HAVE A GOLD STAR AND A BOX OF JUICE YOU GIANT GARBAGE BABY
If Brett Kavanaugh is this sloppy and angry sober, imagine him drunk.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 27, 2018
Brett Kavanaugh is a crisis actor pic.twitter.com/NnVvHrcZTJ— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 27, 2018
Kavanaugh off to a bad start. pic.twitter.com/oKMjXfxHo3— Ally Hord (@hordie) September 27, 2018
Jesus. Beer. Anger.— Jean 🏳️🌈 Grae (@JeanGreasy) September 27, 2018
Very on brand, America.
Things Brett has cried about:— Stevie (@StevieRoeSays) September 27, 2018
- Calendars
- His dad's calendars
- The summer of '82
- His daughter's prayers
- Cutting lawns
- Coaching
- Lists of women's names from high school#KavanaughHearings
every woman in this pic tho pic.twitter.com/6Y2SvY4YlU— Gustavo Luis (@verygooster) September 27, 2018