The internet reacts to Brett Kavanaugh literally screaming and crying about calendars.

The internet reacts to Brett Kavanaugh literally screaming and crying about calendars.
Orli Matlow
Sep 27, 2018@7:40 PM
Advertising

Brett Kavanaugh "took the stand" at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing and delivered an opening statement at extreme decibel levels.

In the forty-minute preamble to being questioned by Democratic senators and a sex crimes prosecutor, he: listed name of women he didn't allegedly attempt to rape; blamed the editor high school yearbook for seeming like creep; and attacked Democrats like a good, impartial judge.

Here are some great tweets to laugh while you cry.

Advertising
Advertising
Advertising

Advertising
Advertising

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 