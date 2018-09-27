The internet reacts to Brett Kavanaugh literally screaming and crying about calendars.

Brett Kavanaugh "took the stand" at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing and delivered an opening statement at extreme decibel levels.

In the forty-minute preamble to being questioned by Democratic senators and a sex crimes prosecutor, he: listed name of women he didn't allegedly attempt to rape; blamed the editor high school yearbook for seeming like creep; and attacked Democrats like a good, impartial judge.

Here are some great tweets to laugh while you cry.

jarring to see a grown man sob through a recitation of his college admission essay on national television — Rachel Sanders (@rachelysanders) September 27, 2018

If men like Brett Kavanaugh did not control literally every institution in this country, at the great expense of the vast majority of the population, I would feel sorry for them for having fewer inner resources than your average spirited little girl — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) September 27, 2018

You know what? If someone falsely accused me of sexual assault I’d be the first person calling the @FBI and yelling “Investigate”. Instead Kav is all “You’re asking the questions!” with his arms in the air and sweating with his tongue hanging out. #Kavanaugh — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) September 27, 2018