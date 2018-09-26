Brett Kavanaugh has now been linked to drugging and gang raping women. F*ck all of this.

A third woman has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, and the allegations are devastating and disturbing.

Julie Swetnick has sent a sworn affidavit to the Senate Judiciary Committee, via her lawyer Michael Avenatti, who also represents Stormy Daniels.

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Swetnick, who has worked for the federal government and holds active clearances associated with the Department of Treasury, writes that she knew Brett Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge while they were in high school.

"I attended well over ten house parties in the Washington, D.C. area during the years 1981-1983 where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present," she writes. "On numerous occassions at these parties, I witnesses Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh drink excessively and engage in highly inappropriate conduct, including being overly aggressive with girls and not taking 'no' for an answer. This conduct included the fondling and grabbing of girls without their consent."

In addition to writing that she "observed Brett Kavanaugh drink excessively at these parties and enage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior towards girls," she mentions having seen him at a string of parties known as "Beach Week." Incidentally, Kavanaugh records having been at Beach Week in the calendar he turned over the Senate to try and clear his name.