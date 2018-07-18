Brewery in hot water for mocking Black Lives Matter and the Flint water crisis. People are not impressed.

In yet another episode of the ongoing miniseries White People Behaving Badly, a new Indiana Brewery is already coming under fire for tactless beer names before even opening their doors.
While the Lakeville Brew Crew isn't set to officially open until fall, the co-owners Jon Duncan and Rodney Cheblek already made horribles waves with their beer names Black Beers Matter, Flint Michigan Tap Water, White Guilt, and Mass Graves, the South Bend Tribune reports.
Despite the fact that none of the proceeds will go towards actually helping the Flint water crisis, or bail funds and the fight against police brutality, the founders are claiming the beer names are meant to "raise awareness" and not mock.
"The way I look at it, with the 'Flint Michigan Tap Water,' if you’re going to get mad about that beer name, you should focus your anger more toward the people that are letting that happen to Flint," Duncan told the South Bend Tribune.
As far as the cringe inducing decision to name the stout"Black Beers Matter," Duncan also has an equally uncomfortable reasoning behind that name choice. He says stouts and porters are the least popular of craft beers, "they are good beers and they matter."
NOPE, ALL OF THE NOPE.
Here's the thing, if the Lakeville Brew Crew really wanted to raise awareness and lend support towards Black Lives Matter and the Flint water crisis, they could donate a percentage of their beer profits. They could also host fundraising events and register people to vote at their bar. These are all palpable ways to do something without bastardizing the very causes they claim to support.
But they're not taking any of those actions, and Duncan's defense is classic deflection from being called out for trying to profit off of tragedy in the grossest, most trivializing way.
Other craft brewers have taken to Twitter to express their disapproval, as well as pretty much anyone with critical thinking skills and empathy.
Given this pre-emptive backlash, I have a feeling business might be on the light side when they finally open their doors.