Brewery in hot water for mocking Black Lives Matter and the Flint water crisis. People are not impressed.

In yet another episode of the ongoing miniseries White People Behaving Badly, a new Indiana Brewery is already coming under fire for tactless beer names before even opening their doors.

While the Lakeville Brew Crew isn't set to officially open until fall, the co-owners Jon Duncan and Rodney Cheblek already made horribles waves with their beer names Black Beers Matter, Flint Michigan Tap Water, White Guilt, and Mass Graves, the South Bend Tribune reports.

Lakeville Brew Crew thinks that these #beer names are going to be great for their new brewery in #Michigan:



- Flint Michigan Tap Water

- Black Beer Matters

- White Guilt

- Mass Graves



Despite the fact that none of the proceeds will go towards actually helping the Flint water crisis, or bail funds and the fight against police brutality, the founders are claiming the beer names are meant to "raise awareness" and not mock.

"The way I look at it, with the 'Flint Michigan Tap Water,' if you’re going to get mad about that beer name, you should focus your anger more toward the people that are letting that happen to Flint," Duncan told the South Bend Tribune.