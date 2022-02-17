Bride asks if she'd be a 'bridezilla' if she kicks out guests who show up with kids.

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about whether or not she was exhibiting grade A "Bridezilla" behavior for strictly enforcing the "no kids" rule at her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
Okay, I need a sanity check to see if I'm being a bridezilla here.
My fiancé (M27) and I (F26) are planning our wedding. We decided to have a childless wedding for several reasons. I know that the idea of a childless wedding is pretty heavily discussed on its own, but we've been to both childless weddings and those with children and found those without just simply more relaxed and undisturbed.