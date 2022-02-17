Bride asks if she'd be a 'bridezilla' if she kicks out guests who show up with kids.

Child-free weddings have grown in popularity recently as many couples realized that they don't want to deliver their vows to a choir of toddler temper tantrums and frazzled parents...

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about whether or not she was exhibiting grade A "Bridezilla" behavior for strictly enforcing the "no kids" rule at her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for saying I would throw out my sister if she brought her child to my childless wedding?

Okay, I need a sanity check to see if I'm being a bridezilla here.