Bride asks if her destination wedding requests are unfair after bridesmaids drop out.

Being a bridesmaid is an honor, but it's often an incredibly expensive, time-consuming, stressful honor...

Carrying all of the brides belongings around during multiple events, navigating countless group chats and email threads about scheduling or the costs of rose gold "bride squad" decorations, settling on weekends and prices that accommodate a 10 person crew comprised of everyone from cousins to college friends to kindergarten neighbors--some weddings can be dangerously close to "over-the-top."

Backing out of a role in a bridal party is completely understandable if a bride expects all of her friends to drain their savings accounts to wear a ankle-length peach dress they'll never wear again while hiding all of their hair in an up-do that took six hours and 200 bobby pins to achieve. Then, of course, there are wildly outrageous requests that have become more popular with modern weddings such as asking friends to completely change their appearance, dye their hair or hide their tattoos for the precious "photos." Nobody is looking at the photos, Kayla! They're for a frame in your hall!