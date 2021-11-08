Bride asks if she's wrong to rent her wedding dress after family disapproves.

Regardless of whether you have a 500-guest gala wedding at a fancy hotel on New Year's Eve or a casual backyard BYOB ceremony with your cousin as the DJ, it seems that everyone loves to offer their unsolicited nuptial opinions...

From the dress to the centerpieces to the open bar to the cake--after three drinks at Thanksgiving all the relatives will come out of the woodwork to tell you that the venue you chose might not be appropriate or that they'd prefer a plus one. Ultimately, it's important for couples getting married to remember that nobody's opinion truly matters except theirs and if the choir of hot takes on the signature cocktails is making you lose sight of the whole reason you're getting married in the first place, it might be time to elope in the woods.

The cost of an event that lasts for about six hours can get out of control with modern weddings if you're not careful and cutting costs in any way that you can without stiffing vendors (let your photographers eat, please) is in every couple's best interest. So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to rent her wedding dress, people were quick to help deem a verdict.