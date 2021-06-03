Bride asks if she’d be wrong to elope after parents cut wedding budget down to 20k.

The cost of a big, white wedding these days can easily escalate to a full year's salary if you're not careful...

The dress, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, destination ceremony and beachside venue, open bar, cocktail hour and dinner, flowers, string quartet, flash mob, horse-drawn getaway carriage, pink glittery waterfall--it's easy for some couples to forget why they're even getting married in the first place. While most couples often begin their wedding planning process thinking they want a fun and simple celebration, the frilly fanfare can be tempting. Who wants a champagne toast when you can have a champagne tower balancing on top of a candlelit pool?

If parents or family are helping with the cost of the event, the budget can get even more complicated. Suddenly, everyone who is pitching in expects that their opinion on the theme colors or the centerpieces should be honored. Before long, the wedding doesn't even look remotely like anything the bride or groom would choose for themselves. So, when a frustrated and conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her parents cutting down their original budget for her wedding, people were there to help her deem a verdict.