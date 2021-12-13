Bride asks if she'd be wrong to sue after seamstress stole her wedding dress design.

The long, white, lace-covered, beaded bodice, or tulle skirt gown is often a main feature of the modern wedding financial and emotional chaos...

The pressure to find the perfect wedding outfit that can magically transform a bride into feeling the most beautiful she has ever felt is so intense that there's an entire reality show based on the drama of saying "yes" to that infamous dress.

From tuning out the opinions of your relatives, coworkers, or the stranger you met at the pharmacy offering up unsolicited gown tips to navigating racks of dresses on the hunt for something that fits your budget and venue, it makes sense that some brides are tempted to buy the first white piece of fabric they can find and elope into the sunset.

Despite all the sequined-covered, satin-fueled stress, the tradition and sentiment of walking down the aisle in a white wedding gown can mean a lot to brides. Trying on gowns on a bridal shop mirrored stage while your friends sip cheap champagne and give expertly tipsy support is the standard dress-seeking route, but some brides demand a completely unique, one-of-a-kind design.