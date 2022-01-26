Bride asks if she's wrong to expect her parents to pay for the entire wedding.

While many outdated wedding traditions and rituals have remained despite brides no longer needing a dowry of strong goats, there are some that we all should let die along with the ceremony flowers...

The expectation that the bride's family should pay for an entire wedding is unfair considering how expensive and extravagant most modern weddings are. Why should the groom's family get away with paying for only the rehearsal dinner while the bride's parents have to shell out a year's salary for a venue, catering, band, cake, and six hour open bar so your tipsy Aunt Linda can unearth family gossip for two decades ago?

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to insist on a free wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.