Bride asks if she was wrong to allow husband’s family to skip their vegan wedding.

While the spirit of a wedding is meant to be a romantic, tear-jerker event to celebrate a couple's love on the dance floor, they can unfortunately bring out a nightmare of underlying tension from family and friends.

Unsolicited opinions about the dress, the venue, the flowers, the cost, the cake versus an ice cream buffet, the open bar and specialty cocktails, the hashtag, the champagne toast--the stress of planning a modern wedding can be enough to send any otherwise normal person running for the drive-through chapel. Of course, every couple strives to make sure their guests have a fun night, but sacrificing your morals or comfort because your grandfather insists on having freshly butchered veal for all three meals isn't necessary.

Ultimately, if guests aren't happy with the ceremony and reception you planned, they don't have to attend. Go ahead, Cousin Clarissa, RSVP "no" to the night the whole family will be fondly reminiscing about every Thanksgiving because you don't want to eat vegan frosting. So, when a frustrated former bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her husband's meat-eating family member refusing to attend her vegan wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.