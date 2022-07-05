Bride asks if she was wrong to ask strangers to get out of her wedding photos.

The pressure to capture every perfect moment from the "first look," to the first kiss, first dance, speeches, cutting the cake--It's enough for anyone to be tempted to go off the grid and never post to social media again. So, when a flustered bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an issue with her wedding photos, people were quick to offer advice.
I (24f) recently had my wedding on the beach of a beautiful hotel in Cancun. Many of my friends and family could go so I was very happy. The only problem was during our ceremony, there were people on the sea playing or doing jet ski activities.
It really bothered me because they would appear in the background so I told my wedding planner about it. She was very understanding and said she would fix it.