Bride asks if she was wrong to ask strangers to get out of her wedding photos.

While weddings are meant to be joyous occasions celebrating all-things love and romance, the modern wedding machine of expensive Instagram-worthy moments can turn normal people into crazed bridal demons...

The pressure to capture every perfect moment from the "first look," to the first kiss, first dance, speeches, cutting the cake--It's enough for anyone to be tempted to go off the grid and never post to social media again. So, when a flustered bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an issue with her wedding photos, people were quick to offer advice.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not wanting strangers in the background of my wedding pics?

I (24f) recently had my wedding on the beach of a beautiful hotel in Cancun. Many of my friends and family could go so I was very happy. The only problem was during our ceremony, there were people on the sea playing or doing jet ski activities.