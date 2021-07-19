Bride asks if she's wrong to ban maid of honor from wedding after she drove drunk.

Modern weddings can be everything from a calm and casual small family lunch gathering in the backyard to a parade of fanfare, sequins, flower arches and confetti-filled hot air balloons with a 24-hour open bar.

While the chaos of wedding planning can send any otherwise normal person into a sea of layered cake madness and destination bachelorette party debt, it's critically important to avoid getting so lost in florist and bridal party group chat drama that you forget what's actually important in life. There isn't a centerpiece, couples hashtag, best man meltdown, or signature wedding craft cocktail recipe that should take precedence over the safety of your loved ones (despite what mason jar Moscow Mules on wedding planners' Instagrams would like you to believe).

So, when a confused and conflicted bride decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she would be wrong to ban her maid of honor's partner from her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for uninviting my Maid of Honor's boyfriend to our wedding?