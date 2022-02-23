Bride asks if she’s wrong to ban her parents from wedding because of their affair.

In a flawless universe where everyone thought about others before themselves and avoided all spontaneous impulses, lying to your current partner about an affair resulting in a pregnancy with your coworker would never happen...

Unfortunately, history and "Mad Men" have proven otherwise. So, when a disappointed bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she would be wrong to ban her parents from her wedding because of their spicy history, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for disinviting my (27F) parents from my wedding after finding out how they met each other and got married?

My wedding is coming up soon and my parents were telling me about how they met. They started telling me how "romantic" their story was. Long story short, my dad was married to someone else and they were trying to get pregnant but they couldn't.