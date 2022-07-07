Bride asks if she's wrong to ban sister from 'ruining' her wedding as act of revenge.

Unless you've never been sucked into the machine of the modern wedding complete with elaborate destination bachelorette parties and draining your savings account to buy an air fryer, everyone knows the rules for wedding guests...

Don't wear white, don't steal the spotlight from the couple, don't announce any major life events such as a baby or an engagement and don't rip shots with the open bar bartender. So, when a confused bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she should uninvite her own sister from her wedding because of a conflict in the past, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not letting my sister announce her pregnancy at my wedding even though I got proposed to at hers?