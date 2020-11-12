In general, it's best to not make big announcements when you're at someone else's wedding, even if the announcement is a secret shared with just a few other people. The potential to divert attention and cause people to miss out on important moments is not worth it, and this goes double if you're a close family member of the bride's.However, that doesn't stop some people from grabbing the spotlight and making the day about themselves, in both overt and covert ways.In many cases, it can be hard for the wedding couple to parse whether they're overreacting to an emotional dynamic, or if its truly out of line.So it's not uncommon for people to bring their situations to the Am I The A*shole subredditd for outside opinions.In a recent post, a bride asked if it was wrong for her to feel angry at her sister for telling their parents about her pregnancy and abortion plan at OP's rehearsal dinner. AITA for being upset that my older sister told my mom about her pregnancy and plan for abortion at my wedding rehearsal dinner. I got married last weekend and have been waiting to post this in case my feelings subsided but I’m still pretty upset. OP shared that during the rehearsal dinner her older sister pulled their parents outside and shared her plan to get an abortion. Last Friday at my rehearsal dinner, which wasn’t even really a rehearsal dinner, just my family and my in laws getting dinner together after pre wedding preparation (girls getting their nails done, men getting beards trimmed and haircuts etc) my sister asked my parents to go outside with her and apparently told them she was pregnant and planned on getting an abortion. When they came back inside, OP noticed her parents seemed visibly upset and wasn't sure what it was about. I could tell they were noticeably upset when they came back, but that was common after conversations with my sister, because she was a little bit of a wild card. During the wedding itself, OP noticed her mom and sister were very distant and whispering among themselves most of the time. The following day, my wedding day my mom and sister were very distant and whispering to each other throughout my getting ready, and also spent most of my reception doing the same thing, just this time with my dad. My father missed our father daughter dance and none of my family made a toast or any sort of acknowledgment really that I had gotten married. Her parents were so distract by her sister's news that OP's dad missed the father daughter dance, and none of them made toasts. I waited until the end of the reception and asked them what was up? My sister told me she was pregnant and getting an abortion on the 20th. OP waited until the end of the reception to ask them what was going on, at which point her sister revealed the abortion plans. I responded negatively, and got angry that she told our parents this at my wedding, and then got angry at my parents for ignoring me my whole wedding, missing our dance and not getting any photos together. I got my husband and we left, and I got calls and texts saying I was being incredibly selfish and that my sister needed their support. OP immediately got upset and told her sister and parents this was her wedding day, and it was selfish of them to ignore her, and even more selfish for her sister to make that announcement during the celebration. AITA? Edit: I don’t want any prolifers coming to message me about my sisters getting an abortion. I am pro choice and 100% support her. I am upset over her choice to tell our family at my wedding. Not upset over her making a decision for her own body. They got upset at OP's reaction and claimed she wasn't supportive enough of her sister. ETA #2: I am more upset at my parents, and I’m sorry I worded it to make it seem like I was putting all the blame on my sister. I am not. My parents are the ones who chose to completely ignore me. hockeypup thinks OP's sister's timing was deeply selfish. NTA, she could've asked for support the day after your wedding. She sounds very selfish. queenoreo thinks OP's parents seriously dropped the ball on setting a boundary. NTA. Being pregnant isn’t an emergency, she could have waited to tell them. Your parents are a*sholes too because they should have shut that down. “Wow, that’s a lot to work out, let’s enjoy the weekend and your sister’s wedding, can you come for dinner Sunday night and we can talk?” Your dad missed the father daughter dance, f*cking ouch. IKnowWhoShotTupac thinks the timing was 100 percent intentional on OP's sister's part. NTA- it’s a f*ckin abortion, she could’ve waited another 24 hours to say she’s not having the child lol. She ruined your day and I’m sorry. slydog4100 thinks this is worse than if OP's sister had proposed at her wedding. So entirely NTA. You have every right to be angry that your sister's news took away from the plans and memories you will carry forward from your wedding day. This is as bad as someone proposing during another's wedding, if not worse. soullessginger93 thinks there is no excuse for the ways both OP's sister and parents sidelined her on her special day. This all could have been talked about after your wedding. But she wanted attention on your wedding day so she decided to start all this bullsh*t at your rehearsal. And for your parents, they should be ashamed of themselves for ignoring you, at your own wedding, to the point that you missed out on pictures with them, their speeches, and your father daughter dance. empathetichedgehog thinks OP is in the right, but needs to spread more of the blame to her parents, not just her sister. NTA, but I feel like you’re giving 100% of the blame to your sister, and that’s unfair. Your sister could have told her news and your parents could have chosen to ignore it until after your big day. They didn’t, and that makes them the AHs too. Don’t give them a pass out of misplaced loyalty. If you are avoiding feeling angry at them, it might be time to let it out. It's clear that everyone sides with OP's anger and frustration at her sister and parents, the true matter at hand is whether her sister planned this diversion, and if OP's parents recognize the emotional harm they did.