Bride asks if she was wrong to call out mother-in-law who wore white on her wedding day.

Wedding etiquette and rules for guests have become so intense that brides will ruin friendships over bridesmaids not covering their tattoos or wearing their hair in the perfect, "casual but classy beachy curl."

While some demands are approaching the dreaded "bridezilla" territory, there are still some wedding faux pas that should always be avoided. Don't do anything to take attention away from the couple getting married such as proposing to your plus one or announcing your pregnancy during the speeches, don't wear a white gown, don't give a drunken impromptu toast about how the bride had three one-night stands in one week in college and try to avoid squeezing out the open bar for all it's worth. It's one thing to casually sip champagne on the dance floor, but it's a bold move to take ten tequila shots with the bartender and then take nudes in the polaroid photo booth. The bride never forgets what you did, cousin Clarissa!

So, when an angry bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to accuse her mother-in-law of trying to long-distance upstage her on her wedding day, people were quick to help deem a verdict.