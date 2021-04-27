Bride asks if she's wrong to have ceremony in sign language after mom disapproves.

While weddings start off as beautiful, flower-filled, open bar-fueled ceremonies to celebrate a couple's commitment to each other with their closest family and friends, sometimes the planning process can bring out the worst in everyone...

Finding out how your family really feels about your style, taste, or your relationship with your partner can be difficult when you've already mailed out your "will you be my bridesmaid" care packages or put a deposit on a destination bachelorette party Airbnb. Of course, there are couples who completely dodge the chaos of wedding drama through an elopement or a simple and small party, but even the most seemingly care-free and chill brides can find themselves in a mountain of nuptial distress. The feuds that cause canceled friendships and estranged siblings can begin the second that proposal announcement is posted to Instagram.

So, when a bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her decision to have her wedding ceremony in ASL, people were there to help parse out a verdict.