Bride asks if she's wrong to charge family $70 if they chose mom's wedding over hers.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jul 18, 2022 | 3:01 PM
Some drama-loving mother-of-the-brides or mother-of-the-grooms prefer to steal the spotlight by showing up to a wedding in a long white lace gown or grabbing the microphone for an unplanned speech, but getting married on the same day as your daughter might be a new one...

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she should charge her family members a cancellation fee, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for charging a $70 fee to family members who last minute canceled their RSVPs to my wedding to attend my mother's wedding?

I (26F), just got married to my husband (30M). I have a rocky relationship with most of my family on my mother's side. I haven't seen my mother in roughly 7 or 8 years, we haven't spoken, the typical strained mother-daughter relationship.

Regardless, I chose to invite some of my family from my mother's side to attend my wedding. It was small and very intimate, so I wanted the important family to be there. While I by no means have great relationships with the people on that side of the family, they did a lot for me when I was younger and I wanted them to be a part of this special day.

