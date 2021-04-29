Bride asks if she’s wrong to cut off MIL for announcing pregnancy at her wedding.

Weddings can sometimes bring out years of unspoken family tension, passive aggression, and drama disguised by floral arrangements, layered cake and elaborate centerpieces...

While some couples stray from the traditional big white wedding with an open bar, flower-arch, sentimental vows and raunchy speeches, there are some codes of wedding etiquette that apply whether you have a 200-guest luxury soiree or a quiet backyard dinner celebration. Never wear white as a wedding guest, don't give an impromptu speech, don't bring kids to a child-free event and never do anything that takes attention away from the couple getting married.

Proposing or announcing a pregnancy at a wedding is never a good idea unless you've cleared the information with the newlyweds first. It might be tempting to want to take advantage of the whole family being together to share some personal news, but making someone else's wedding day about you is usually considered tacky and selfish. Remember that, Aunt Linda!

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her mother-in-law's choice to make a spotlight-stealing announcement at her wedding, people were there to help deem a verdict.