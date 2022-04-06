Bride asks if she's wrong to demand bridesmaid lose weight or replace dress she paid for.

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a bridesmaid's dress size dilemma, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (F28) got engaged in late 2018 and planned to get married in mid-2020. Due to world events, the wedding was rescheduled to May this year. I invited 3 close friends and my soon to be sister-in-law to be in my wedding party and paid for their dresses as well as any other associated costs.
Between 2019 when bridesmaids dresses were purchased and now, one bridesmaid 'Jane' had put on significant weight. In Mid 2021, she started a fitness journey with the goal of getting back to her original weight.