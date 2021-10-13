Bride asks if she's wrong to demand more money toward wedding from 'well off' brother.

Comparing your income to your siblings or other family members can be a slippery slope, especially if you think having a brother who earns more money than you means you're entitled to a cut of their salary.

Money can be an uncomfortable subject for some families, made particularly awkward if your three-mimosas-deep mom loves to give a passive aggressive yearly breakdown at Thanksgiving about which of your cousins are doing better professionally. Asking for a loan or financial help from family isn't always the best feeling, but when your loved ones offer to contribute to something you've been dreaming about, it can make a massive difference.

Still, you're never owed money just because you happened to have a celebrity aunt who has four houses while you save up for just one place with a dishwasher and a functioning toilet. So, when an angry bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to demand a very specific amount of money from her brother for her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.