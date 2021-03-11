Bride asks if she was wrong to demand mother-in-law cover up her white dress at wedding.

There's usually at least one guest who dares to break one of the infamous rules of modern wedding etiquette by forcing a plus one, bringing kids to a child-free wedding or wearing a white lace gown...

While some couples don't mind relaxing the rules and having a more casual gathering, some brides can build a "bridezilla" reputation if they demand certain things from their guests. Tensions between soon-to-be wives and their mother-in-laws is a tale as old as time, and if your mother-in-law shows up in a white dress to her son's wedding, that could be a red flag that your marriage is going to be filled with some very uncomfortable holidays.

So, when a concerned bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about the scene her mother-in-law caused at her wedding after showing up in a white dress, people were eager to offer advice.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for making my mother-in-law cover her white dress with a sweater at my wedding?