Bride asks if she was wrong to demand mother-in-law cover up her white dress at wedding.

While some couples don't mind relaxing the rules and having a more casual gathering, some brides can build a "bridezilla" reputation if they demand certain things from their guests. Tensions between soon-to-be wives and their mother-in-laws is a tale as old as time, and if your mother-in-law shows up in a white dress to her son's wedding, that could be a red flag that your marriage is going to be filled with some very uncomfortable holidays.
So, when a concerned bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about the scene her mother-in-law caused at her wedding after showing up in a white dress, people were eager to offer advice.
I got married Saturday and MIL showed up in a white dress for some reasons beyond her control. She is currently eight and a half months pregnant, so it isn't like she had a bunch of options, and her foot got put in a boot for an ankle injury a few days before the wedding and said she couldn't walk right in the floor length dress.