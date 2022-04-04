Bride asks if she was wrong to edit her maid of honor's tattoos out of wedding photos.

From forcing bridesmaids to dye their hair, demanding friends wear unflattering outfits, or expecting everyone they've ever met to give up thousands of dollars for a luxury beach bachelorette party, "Bridezillas" are unfortunately lurking in group chats everywhere...

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to alter her Maid of Honor's image to fit the theme of her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the A*shole) for removing my Maid of Honor's tattoos via photoshop in my wedding pictures?

So I (32F) got married two months ago to my husband (35M). We had a beautiful wedding and my childhood BFF Jessica (31F) was my maid of honor.