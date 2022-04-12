Bride asks if she's wrong to enforce strict rules about guests' 'plus-ones.'

Building the guest list for a wedding can be a maze of "if I invite this person, do I have to invite these 20 other people" as you're forced to draw hard lines between lifelong friends, casual acquaintances, and your favorite barista...

Even when you finally settle on a reasonable number, there's always the dreaded plus-one puzzle. So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the online compass of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her strict rules for guests of guests, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for my reasons of no plus-ones on my wedding, causing several people not to attend?

I'm getting married and like every other bride, I too have certain rules I want for my wedding to go smoothly.

One of them is the no plus ones rule. Only people named in the invitation are invited. The criteria I have for people who will get to bring their partners are :