Bride asks if she's wrong to enforce strict rules about guests' 'plus-ones.'

Even when you finally settle on a reasonable number, there's always the dreaded plus-one puzzle. So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the online compass of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her strict rules for guests of guests, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I'm getting married and like every other bride, I too have certain rules I want for my wedding to go smoothly.
One of them is the no plus ones rule. Only people named in the invitation are invited. The criteria I have for people who will get to bring their partners are :
1. BOTH me and my fiancé know of your partner and have met them. If I know your partner and my fiancé doesn't, that disqualifies them and vice versa.