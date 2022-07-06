Bride asks if she was wrong to get photographer fired for 'unprofessional' outfit.

Writing paragraphs of vitriol into a Yelp review or customer survey might make you feel better about your bad experience, but it's important to remember that other people's jobs are a stake...

Is it really worth it to rant about that waitress who didn't smile enough at you if it means she might not be able to pay her rent this month? So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to jeopardize her photographer's job, people were eager to chime in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for giving my Wedding Photographer a bad review?