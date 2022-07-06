Bride asks if she was wrong to get photographer fired for 'unprofessional' outfit.

Is it really worth it to rant about that waitress who didn't smile enough at you if it means she might not be able to pay her rent this month? So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to jeopardize her photographer's job, people were eager to chime in.
I got married two months ago, was a moderate affair, open bar, nice dress, no kids at a slightly more upscale place than I would have liked but I guess you only live once. We hired a photographer through a company, a mid-sized place that assigned you an employee. We met with her a few times to go over expectations, venues, etc. No red flags, nothing weird.