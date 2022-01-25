Bride asks if she was wrong to kick groom's friend out of wedding for bringing 4 kids.

Child-free weddings can be a divisive subject, especially for parents with multiple young children...

Bringing your kids to a wedding, especially if the couple getting married is related to you, is often to easier often for many families. Avoiding having to find a babysitter and letting your toddlers roam freely around the dance floor while dipping their little hands into the 6-layer cake and throwing a loud temper tantrums during the vows about no being able to eat the floral arch is at least a cheaper option.

Kids can be adorable additions to weddings if you have a niece or nephew with flower girl or ring bearer skills, but ultimately most modern weddings aren't very fun for children. A long open bar, a formal dinner, sitting still while adults discuss the meaning of true love and committment...the most well behaved kids usually end up in the corner with an iPad and a Shirley Temple.

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to lay down the law at her adults-only wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.