Bride asks if she’d be wrong to make dad fund wedding after venue tripled the price.

Weddings have a special way of unearthing all of the underlying drama in a family or group of friends...

Bridal showers, bachelor and bachelorette parties, rehearsal dinners, flower arrangements for elaborate centerpieces, pristine multi-layered cakes, matching the bridal party attire with the theme colors--modern wedding planning can put any otherwise healhy and happy relationship to the test. While most people enjoy helping a close friend or family member plan their wedding, when couples enter "bridezilla" territory and forget that people have lives outside of their weddings, the passive aggression olympics can begin.

While some wedding traditions have remained such as "don't wear white unless you're the bride" and "throw the bouquet to see who'll get married next," the tradition of the bride's father funding the entire event is wildly outdated. So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she would be wrong to force her father to pay three times what he planned on for her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.