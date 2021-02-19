Bride asks if she's wrong to not allow matron-of-honor to carry infant down the aisle.

Depending on the venue and type of wedding ceremony a couple wants, a screaming newborn baby usually doesn't quite fit into the plan...

Some couples choose to include children of every age into their wedding, but considering that weddings are usually ceremonies involving heartfelt, poetic vows about committment followed by a dance party with an open bar and borderline inappropriate speeches, there isn't a lot for children to do. While it's perfectly understandable that some parents don't want to bother with the stress of finding childcare and would prefer to just bring their kids to the wedding, it can get complicated. Letting children run around a rented venue messing with the centerpieces, playing Red Rover under the flower arch, crying during the vows and demanding a special children's menu can be expected if kids are invited, but an infant on the matron-of-honor's hip while walking down the aisle is a bit of a stretch even for a flexible bride's wishes.

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her matron-of-honor's demands regarding her newborn child at the wedding, people were quick to offer advice.