Bride asks if she’s wrong to not invite niece to child-free wedding on her birthday.

Child-free weddings can sometimes be a divisive topic in families, especially if some people assume their kid will get a special pass...

Having to find childcare for a wedding can be a pain, but not every wedding is necessarily child-friendly either. Screaming toddlers during sentimental vows, kids throwing expensive food all over a formal venue, tipsy adults in expensive clothing on the dance floor--weddings aren't events that were designed for kids. The flower girl is always adorable until she throws a temper tantrum over the lack of rainbow sprinkles on the ice cream bar.

If a couple chooses to have an adults-only wedding, it's up to guests to respect their wishes. Showing up with a surprise crew of kids and forcing the venue to suddenly find space, chairs and kid-friendly food for them is disrespectful to everyone (including your kids). However, if you're from a big family and you want to have a 0 kids policy, expect your ears to ring throughout your engagement while the cousins curse you out in their private group chat.