Bride asks if she was wrong to refuse to allow Maid of Honor's BF to propose at wedding

Deciding that someone else's wedding is your big opportunity to announce your pregnancy while the whole family is in attendance, or to use the romantic backdrop of a beach ceremony for your own proposal won't earn you the best karma or well wishes in post-reception group chats. Wearing white if you're not the bride, showing up with your six screaming kids under ten-years-old to a child-free event, refusing to RSVP, or bringing a plus-one you just met on Tinder when your invitation was specifically only addressed to you are all serious wedding faux pas.
Depending on the venue and scale of a ceremony and reception, some couples might prefer to have a more casual celebration and wouldn't mind sharing the spotlight. However, regardless of whether or not your best friend is getting married in her backyard or in a horse-drawn carriage inside a 500-person capacity ballroom, it's always polite to ask the couple getting married before you plan any attention-stealing surprises. Your cousin paid for that floral arch and photographer for her own wedding ceremony, not for a free photo opportunity for you to propose to your new girlfriend who she hasn't even met, Blake!