Bride asks if she's wrong to refuse to make bachelorette party 'teen friendly' for niece.

It's normal for teenagers to want to skip right to adulthood and join in on 21+ events, but a 13-year-old is very much still a child...

Bachelorette parties are infamous for heavy drinking, strip clubs, gambling, R-rated gag gifts, and a whole lot of conversation that is just not appropriate for a young teenager. Traditionally, the entire bridal party would be invited to the bachelorette party, but if a bride chooses to have junior bridesmaids, or anyone under eighteen, in her bridal party, it makes sense that they might be excluded from a few other wedding-related events.

Censoring a party because a child is around isn't fun for anyone involved, and it's important to respect the wishes of the couple getting married if they want to keep some events entirely child-free. It's hard to let loose with the surprise "pizza man" when your sister is insisting you invite her kid to the vodka-chugging contest in "Sin City." So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her niece's desire to attend her Vegas-themed bachelorette party, people were quick to offer advice.