Bride asks if she was wrong to refuse to let friend use wedding for engagement photos.

Weddings at their best are beautiful, flower-filled parties with family, friends and a flowing open bar, but at their worst they're expensive beauty pageants that bring out underlying passive aggression in multiple group chats.

With destination venues, bachelor and bachelorette parties, custom dresses, flower arches, and unlimited cheese plates engraved with the hashtag, modern weddings can easily turn into a recipe for extreme debt. It makes sense that most couples planning a big wedding will try to cut the cost in every way possible, but taking advantage of vendors or the generosity of talented friends by arguing their rate is just as uncouth as marching onto the dance floor as the mother-in-law in a sequined bridal gown.

Don't wear white, don't make someone else's wedding about you, and don't have so many tequila shots with the bartender that you start getting a little too honest about what you thought of that Best Man speech. So, when a frustrated and conflicted bride decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to refuse to let her friend use her wedding as the backdrop of her own engagement shoot, people were quick to help deem a verdict.