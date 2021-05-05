Bride asks if she's wrong to refuse to let maid of honor propose at her wedding.

Regardless of whether you're planning a small backyard BYOB ceremony officiated by your local bartender or a 300-guest luxury hotel wedding with a champagne tower and parade of white horses, there are some universal codes of wedding etiquette that shouldn't be broken...

Don't wear white as a guest, don't do anything to take the attention away from the couple celebrating their love, and don't order too many tequila shots at the open bar and start a fight with the bride about how she's treated you and the bridesmaids like unpaid interns for a whole year. If you absolutely can't resist announcing a pregnancy or proposing to your partner, at least get permission from the couple getting married first. If they don't want you soaking in any of their spotlight, change your plan. We're looking at you, Marissa B after four Moscow Mules ready to grab the microphone for an impromptu speech about spring break seven years ago...

So, when a concerned bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her decision to veto her maid of honor's plan to propose at her wedding, people were there to help deem a verdict.