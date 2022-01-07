Bride asks if she's wrong to reject stepmother's 'weird' pre-wedding tradition.

While ultimately all decisions should only be up to the couple getting married, there's something about the wedding planning process that opens up a portal of conflicting opinions from family, friends, or your favorite barista. Still, the night before a wedding should be a calm, relaxing evening to stave off any cold feet or tired eyes in the Instagram photos.
So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she would be wrong to refuse to partake in her stepmother's pre-wedding sleepover tradition, people were quick to help deem a verdict.