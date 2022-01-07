Bride asks if she's wrong to reject stepmother's 'weird' pre-wedding tradition.

Getting married can be a bizarre game of juggling decisions you never thought could be important while everyone you've ever met gives you unsolicited advice on the venue, open bar, guest list or floral arrangements.

While ultimately all decisions should only be up to the couple getting married, there's something about the wedding planning process that opens up a portal of conflicting opinions from family, friends, or your favorite barista. Still, the night before a wedding should be a calm, relaxing evening to stave off any cold feet or tired eyes in the Instagram photos.

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she would be wrong to refuse to partake in her stepmother's pre-wedding sleepover tradition, people were quick to help deem a verdict.