Bride asks if she was wrong to refuse to pay for babysitter at child-free wedding.

Child-free weddings can be a divisive topic for many people, especially parents with young children who would rather let their kid use the 6-layered cake as a trampoline than pay for a babysitter for one night.

While some people think weddings are family events and therefore should include all family members regardless of whether or not they can sit still for thirty seconds, others would rather have a formal evening event with the only guests with potential to cause a scene being the ones who can legally vote.

Still, choosing to exclude kids from your guest list will surely cause some level of drama. Accepting that many of your guests won't be able to attend, or that at least one person will attempt to bring their kids anyway and hope that you'll be too distracted or champagne-tipsy to notice is always a risk. Can't the catering crew just whip up some chicken nuggets for my 7-year-old? What's the big deal if I didn't tell you I was bringing my 2-year-old triplets to your burlesque-themed reception?