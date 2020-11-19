Most of us are familiar with some "bridezilla" behavior from brides or grooms, but weddings can often effect everyone in the family...Mother-in-laws showing up in a white dress, nosy relatives offering unsolicited centerpiece advice, friends judging your flower and dress choices while your siblings reveal two weeks before the wedding that they're actually not so sure about your future spouse--lots of things can potentially go wrong in the planning process. While weddings are supposed to be exciting celebrations of a romantic commitment a couple is making, they've turned into wildly expensive, stress-inducing parades all in the name of Instagram. Intricate bridal showers, destination bachelor and bachelorette parties, 3-day wedding weekend events surrounding the actual event--by the time a couple is actually married, everyone in their inner circle is exhausted, broke, and in need of a seriously stiff drink.Still, usually when news of an engagement reaches a family, everyone is excited to take on the big white lace and floral chaos with open arms and an open bar. So, when a concerned bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about a conflict she got into with her older sister about her wedding date, people were quick to offer advice.AITA for refusing to cancel my wedding because of my sister? So, I (25F) and my fiancé (23M) known each other since we're kids. We dated for two years and we are very happy together. The day he proposed to me was the happiest day of my life. We intend to get married next year, when the world is a little more normal. The problem started at a family dinner when we announced to everyone that we're engaged. My older brother and my younger sister (who is also my best friend in the world) were immediately excited and my sister came jumping with joy to congratulate me, but my older sister was very upset. She didn't accept the fact that I was going to get married first than she was. My older sister pulled me aside and asked me to postpone the wedding until she could get married first. She thinks that, being the oldest, she should get married first. I said no, that I wasn't going to do that because it wasn't fair to me or my fiance. She doesn't even have a fiancé and I don't want to have to wait until she finds someone, spend time with that person, be asked to marry, get engaged, get married so that I can get married. My older sister started to cry and say that it would be very humiliating for her if I married first and that it would be like destroying her. My parents and some uncles ran to comfort her. My mom asked me if I couldn't postpone the wedding a little, for my sister's sake. I again denied it and said it was going to happen. Now my parents and many of my family members are bombarding me with messages and calls asking me to cancel the engagement and calling me an as*hole for refusing. They say that if my fiance and I love each other so much, we can wait a little longer. The only ones who stayed with me were a few uncles, my grandparents, my brother and my younger sister. I don't want to humiliate my sister or make her sad, but I don't think it's fair what she's asking me. AITA (Am I the As*hole) here? Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: Sorry that you think birth order might mean wedding order. How far would you take this? Not having a child until she does? Not buy a house until she does? Not take a high paying job until she takes one that pays more? You are NTA (NOt the As*hole). Be well and enjoy your future. - ifartalot2 NTA, your sister and parents are being ridiculous. Ignore them and have your wedding, with or without them. - commissionerdre Why should you have to wait? Why can’t she wait? This idea that the oldest should marry first is ridiculous. Life is short: if you and your fiancé are ready to get married, make it happen. You’re not a bad person just because your sister hasn’t found someone. NTA - slytherinchica1 This is so weird. You are 100% not the as*hole here and I'm so sorry that they have made this weird for you - do not change your engagement/wedding because of anyone else. Congrats and I hope you and your boo have a great life! Seriously, don't even entertain this idea of postponing. - katiedawn95 Bad enough that your sister is so incredibly self entitled that she expects you to indefinitely delay your wedding until she maaaaybe finds someone to marry, but your parents and other family members are doing it too ?? No offense, but your family sounds incredibly toxic. Obviously NTA and I think you'd be doing yourself a big favor by putting your own family on the side and sticking to your in laws from now on. - Cultural-Garbage2230 There is not some unwritten law that the oldest has to get married first. Continue with your plans and your family can either accept your marriage and attend or continue to disregard your feelings to show favoritism to your sister; in which case they are the ones missing out. - MandaDian So, there you have it!Everyone unanimously agreed that there's no reason this bride should have to postpone her wedding simply because her older sister wants to be the first one to get married. Maybe they could've come to a compromise if her sister already had a partner and wedding plans and it was incredibly important for her to get married first, but asking someone who is already engaged to wait potentially two or three years for you to start dating someone and get engaged is laughably ridiculous. Good luck, everyone!