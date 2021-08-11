Bride asks if she's wrong refuse to return dress after sister-in-law buys the same one.

Wedding dress shopping can be an emotional experience for many brides, and agonizing over the length, detail and cut of a gown can cause chaos over complimentary champagne.

While everyone deserves to feel beautiful on their wedding day, the truth is that most of the guests won't remember if the bride's dress was a casual off-the-shoulder beach gown or a purple mini skirt and crop top while the open bar is flowing. As long as the couple getting married is excited to celebrate their love with family and friends, the color of the frosting on the cake, the flower arch, the hashtag, or the signature cocktails aren't worth having a tear-streaked fit of rage over.

Brides might spend months altering their dream gown, but without the photos to jog your memory most people will just remember that the dress was white with "some lace I think?" So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy about whether or not she's wrong to refuse to return her wedding dress that's virtually identical to her future sister-in-law's, people were quick to help deem a verdict.