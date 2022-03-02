Bride asks if she's wrong to refuse to edit her facial scar out of wedding photos.

Editing a stray hair or red eye in photos for social media can help to boost confidence, but completely changing your face will have people wondering which Kardashian the bride is in your own wedding album...

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her wedding photos, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to have my facial scar photoshopped for the wedding?

Me (F32) and my fiancé (M34) Aaron are getting married soon, We got done with wedding planning although my future mother-in-law basically disagreed with every arrangement we had.

This whole issue came up recently, Aaron and I were discussing the wedding photos and my facial scar that I had in my early 20s came up. Aaron suggested that we have this area of my face (where my scar is located) photoshopped.