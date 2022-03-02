Bride asks if she's wrong to refuse to edit her facial scar out of wedding photos.

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her wedding photos, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
Me (F32) and my fiancé (M34) Aaron are getting married soon, We got done with wedding planning although my future mother-in-law basically disagreed with every arrangement we had.
This whole issue came up recently, Aaron and I were discussing the wedding photos and my facial scar that I had in my early 20s came up. Aaron suggested that we have this area of my face (where my scar is located) photoshopped.
I laughed thinking he was joking but he said it was for real. I was taken aback, but he explained that this is what photoshopping is for and that these are wedding photos that last for years and he'd rather them be flawless. I looked at him and asked if he sees my face as a flaw.