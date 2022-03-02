Someecards Logo
Bride asks if she's wrong to refuse to edit her facial scar out of wedding photos.

Kimberly Dinaro
Mar 2, 2022 | 4:06 PM
Editing a stray hair or red eye in photos for social media can help to boost confidence, but completely changing your face will have people wondering which Kardashian the bride is in your own wedding album...

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her wedding photos, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to have my facial scar photoshopped for the wedding?

Me (F32) and my fiancé (M34) Aaron are getting married soon, We got done with wedding planning although my future mother-in-law basically disagreed with every arrangement we had.

This whole issue came up recently, Aaron and I were discussing the wedding photos and my facial scar that I had in my early 20s came up. Aaron suggested that we have this area of my face (where my scar is located) photoshopped.

I laughed thinking he was joking but he said it was for real. I was taken aback, but he explained that this is what photoshopping is for and that these are wedding photos that last for years and he'd rather them be flawless. I looked at him and asked if he sees my face as a flaw.

