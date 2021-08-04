Bride asks if she’s wrong to secretly elope without family before actual wedding.

Planning a wedding can be a stressful test of patience as you wonder if you should just ditch the whole affair and elope on a beach rock with a dead crab as a witness.

The second you get engaged, everyone seems to have some opinion on how you should plan your wedding whether it's the florist you choose, the hours of the open bar, the venue, the cut of the dress or whether or not you should allow your cousins to bring their collective fifteen unruly kids under 10-years-old. Regardless of the choices you make, there will always be some people who want to complain about the cake filling, color of the bridal party's dresses and appetizers at cocktail hour. The only way to fully avoid any criticism from guests is to just not invite any of them, which many couples who've had enough of Aunt Trisha's centerpiece critique decide to do.

So, when a burnt-out bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to have a secret wedding before her actual wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.