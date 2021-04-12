Bride asks if she was wrong to tell fiancé’s mom to stop making the wedding about her.

A feud between a mother-in-law and her adult child's partner is a tale as old as time, but it's rare to see a dramatic brawl of passive aggression play out in real life...

Many people have loving and seamless relationships with their partner's parents, but when backhanded compliments or under-the-breath, petty insults emerge at the holidays or family events, tensions can brew and bubble into years or torment. Wedding planning can often bring out the worst in families and friendships, and while brides usually get the bad reputation for radioactive sea monster "bridezilla" behavior, future mother-in-laws can be even worse. Protecting their vision for their son's wedding day while undercutting all of his bride's choices and taking over the planning process entirely without contributing financially can be a recipe for a wedding disaster.

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a conflict over her future mother-in-law's interference with the wedding planning process, people were to quick to help deem a verdict.