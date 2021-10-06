Bride asks if she's wrong to tell guests not to bring dogs to backyard wedding.

While the debate about whether or not child-free weddings are morally acceptable rages on through multiple family group chats, a new problem has entered the courtroom of wedding etiquette: dogs as plus-ones?

Millennials are often teased for treating their dogs like their human children with "dog mom" mugs and special rooms in the house dedicated to all-things canine, but demanding to bring a dog to a wedding is crossing a line. Unless the couple getting married specifically states on the invitation that pets are welcome and dogs will be featured in the vows with doggy tuxedos in tow, Tucker will be ok staying home with a bone for a few hours.

Dogs that aren't well-trained won't be invited back to someone's house, and if your off-leash furry friend ruins every event by knocking over the snack table and destroying every rug in sight then your fake "emotional support" certificate won't fly at the wedding venue. Insisting that dogs enter spaces exclusively for humans hurts people who genuinely need support animals that go through critical and rigorous training.