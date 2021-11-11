Bride asks if she’s wrong to tell mother-in-law her engagement ring is 'cursed.'

Mother-in-laws often get a bad reputation with their daughter-in-laws for being overbearing, controlling, or expertly passive aggressive in the holiday planning family group chat...

While many people can have beautiful relationships with their in-laws, sometimes connecting with your partner doesn't exactly mean you'll love the whole family that comes along with them. Attending events and holidays with your partner's family can sometimes be a whirlwind of new traditions, decoding backhanded compliments, and stretching the truth in ways you never expected.

Of course, lying to your family can often be a dark path of getting yourself tangled up in the tall tales you've been weaving since the first Thanksgiving you met your partner's sister, but sometimes a story sprinkle is necessary. Does your mother-in-law really need to know why you're choosing not to have children when she'll continue to campaign for babies until we all have flying cars? So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to lie to her snooping mother-in-law to protect her property, people were quick to help deem a verdict.