Bride asks if she’s wrong to refuse to allow ‘rainbow’ nephew at childfree wedding.

While inviting the kids in your family to your wedding can make for some incredibly cute flower girl and ring bearer photos, nobody wants to have their vows soundtracked by the sounds of a toddler's temper tantrum.

If kids are too young to behave themselves and parents refuse to teach them how to be polite and respectful at special events, it might be best to plan a childfree wedding. Adults-only weddings are a popular choice for formal or evening celebrations with a long open bar, but some couples find it nearly impossible to actually enforce. If one person in the family decides to break the rules and bring their kids anyway, it's a headache for everyone involved including the catering team that didn't plan any kid-friendly food. Of course, everyone thinks their children are the most important, special children to ever exist, but teaching your kids that they're above the rules everyone else has to follow is a dangerous path.

As long as you're prepared to accept the fact that some guests simply won't be able to attend without their children because of childcare scheduling and costs, a childfree wedding guarantees that the only person causing a scene and crying in the corner of the dance floor is your cousin after too many tequila shots with the groomsmen.