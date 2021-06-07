Bride asks if it’s wrong to uninvite wedding guest over his homophobic Facebook posts.

In theory, figuring out who to invite to your wedding should be relatively simple. Close family and friends are naturally on the list, and if you have space, a few friendly folks on the outer circles of friendship.

However, in reality, family members can be toxic, close friends can marry less than ideal partners, and budgets often prevent the ability to include everyone you like. Navigating the decision-making around who to include and who to exclude is markedly stranger in a time of extreme political division, and the ability to see people's passing thoughts on social media.

One woman recently posted on the Am I The A**hole subreddit for an outside perspective after facing backlash for uninviting the spouse of a friend over his passionate anti-LGBTQ social media posts.

AITA for uninviting someone to my wedding?

OP kicked off the post by sharing that she and her fiance made this decision a few days back, and are still unsure whether it was the right move.