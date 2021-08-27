Bride asks if she's wrong to uninvite mom from wedding after she humiliated fiancé.

Underneath all the glamorous photos, romantic vows, and flower-adorned magic, weddings can unfortunately bring out a lot of underlying family drama.

After the initial excitement of an engagement settles down, weddings can unravel a slew of unsolicited opinions from the whole extended family about every detail from the venue to the budget to the color of the cake filling. If particularly salty family members didn't approve of the person you were dating but kept their mouths shut at all previous holidays, be prepared to hear what they really think when the wedding plans are finalized. Sorry that you don't like my soon-to-be husband's career path Aunt Marie--do you want to go out and buy him another one, or can we just get on with this Thanksgiving?

So, when a hurt and angry bride decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to give her mom an ultimatum over her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.