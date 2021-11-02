Bride asks if she’s wrong to uninvite sister from wedding for refusing to be bridesmaid.

Having sisters can be a relief to many brides as having automatic bridesmaids or a shoe-in for Maid of Honor can take some of the stress off of ranking your friends like a Myspace Top 8 throwback.

However, not everyone is close to their sisters, and sibling rivalry can be an extreme force of nature. While weddings are meant to be beautiful celebrations of love, they can unfortunately unlock a vault of passive aggression and unsolicited opinions on everything from the flowers to the dresses to the centerpieces, venue, or band. What starts as a romantic ceremony with close friends and family can easily escalate into an expensive fashion show for your mom's co-worker's cousin who you've met three times. No, mom, I'm not super interested on giving "Aunt" Georgina's boyfriend of three weeks a plus one.

A few hurdles in the planning process is understandable, but if you're losing friendships over your destination bachelorette party or your child-free reception in Disneyworld, it might be time to look inward. So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she's wrong to threaten to uninvite her sister from her wedding after she refused to be a bridesmaid, people were quick to help deem a verdict.