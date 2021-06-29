Bride asks if she was wrong to walk out of her surprise bachelorette party.

Forcing all of your closest friends with varying levels of planning skills into one long email thread of unpaid labor can bring out a parade of underlying tension and passive aggression. The destination bachelorette and bachelor parties, bridal showers, dress shopping, hair and makeup trials, event visits--if everything goes smoothly and nobody has a reality television-ready breakdown, consider yourself lucky.
So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to walk out on her own boozy bachelorette party, people were there to help deem a verdict.
I (27F) got engaged to my fiancé in December 2019, around the same time as my BFF Chelsea (27F). We decided that we'd be each other's maid of honor. Chelsea and her ex split up shortly after the engagement because he cheated. My fiancé and I started planning a laid-back fall wedding a couple months ago.