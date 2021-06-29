Bride asks if she was wrong to walk out of her surprise bachelorette party.

While weddings can be incredibly beautiful, fun events meant to celebrate a couple's committment with an open bar, they can also be drama-fueled, flower adorned expensive nightmares...

Forcing all of your closest friends with varying levels of planning skills into one long email thread of unpaid labor can bring out a parade of underlying tension and passive aggression. The destination bachelorette and bachelor parties, bridal showers, dress shopping, hair and makeup trials, event visits--if everything goes smoothly and nobody has a reality television-ready breakdown, consider yourself lucky.

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to walk out on her own boozy bachelorette party, people were there to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for leaving my bachelorette party and telling my maid-of-honor to stop living vicariously through me?