Bride bans brother from wedding after he attempts post-elopement 'wedding photos.'

Ideally, your wedding is a big party where you get to let your hair down and have some fun after months of non-stop logistics and planning.

But not all families make that possible. Weddings bring up a lot of big feelings around love and attention, and not all friend and family groups know how to let other people have their day.

Case in point, in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking her brother out of her wedding after he tried to take his own wedding pictures there.

She wrote:

AITA for not allowing my brother and his wife to take wedding pictures on MY wedding?

Excuse any grammar mistakes, English is not my first language. I’m gonna write the names and ages first to make it easy to understand:

Husband and I - 34,35 Brother (Jack) and SIL (Hannah)- 22,24