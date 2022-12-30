Bride bans brother from wedding after he attempts post-elopement 'wedding photos.'

Ideally, your wedding is a big party where you get to let your hair down and have some fun after months of non-stop logistics and planning.
But not all families make that possible. Weddings bring up a lot of big feelings around love and attention, and not all friend and family groups know how to let other people have their day.
She wrote:
AITA for not allowing my brother and his wife to take wedding pictures on MY wedding?
Excuse any grammar mistakes, English is not my first language. I’m gonna write the names and ages first to make it easy to understand:
Husband and I - 34,35
Brother (Jack) and SIL (Hannah)- 22,24
My husband and I recently got married. About a week before the event, Jack and Hannah asked if they could take their wedding pictures as well after our ceremony, and during the reception.