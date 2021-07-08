Bride asks if it's wrong to donate passive-aggressive gifts with husband's last name.

Choosing whether or not to change your last name after marriage is a personal and private decision, regardless of what your soon-to-be in-laws are whispering about in the group chat.

While the smug war of passive aggression and snide remarks disguised as compliments at every family dinner are unfortunately a running theme in many in-law relationships, the choice to keep your own last name is none of their business. Weddings can sometimes make extended family members feel like it's suddenly their chance to air out all their grievances about everything from the centerpieces to the actual person you're choosing to marry, but demanding you display wedding gifts in your home is crossing a line. Sometimes it's just necessary to set a clear boundary with Aunt Marjorie.

So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her mother-in-law's disapproval of her decision to donate some bridal shower gifts, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for donating passive aggressive bridal shower gifts?