Bride asks if it's wrong to donate passive-aggressive gifts with husband's last name.

While the smug war of passive aggression and snide remarks disguised as compliments at every family dinner are unfortunately a running theme in many in-law relationships, the choice to keep your own last name is none of their business. Weddings can sometimes make extended family members feel like it's suddenly their chance to air out all their grievances about everything from the centerpieces to the actual person you're choosing to marry, but demanding you display wedding gifts in your home is crossing a line. Sometimes it's just necessary to set a clear boundary with Aunt Marjorie.
So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her mother-in-law's disapproval of her decision to donate some bridal shower gifts, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My fiancé and I are getting married this year, and I am not changing my name. We weren’t going to register because we already live together and have stuff. However, my in-laws wanted to throw me a shower and my future MIL asked me to create a registry.