Bride asks if she's wrong to disinvite guest for refusing to change her dress.

Weddings have different traditions and customs across cultures, but are largely considered a huge deal. So what does a bride do when a guest either doesn't understand a custom, or flat out refuses to care?

When a bride invited a friend who plans on committing a major faux pas (to put it mildly) to her wedding, she asked the internet whether she would be right to revoke the invitation. Here is her story...

"WIBTA (Would I be the as*hole) for disinviting a guest from my wedding over the colour of her dress?"

My (23F) wedding is at the start of August and I’ve been confirming RSVPs this weekend to finalize seating and catering etc. I ended up chatting with one of my uni friends B (24F) and we got onto the topic of clothes for the wedding, and B was saying how excited she was to dress up as she hasn’t been invited to a non family wedding before.