Bride asks if she's wrong to disinvite guest for refusing to change her dress.

Sally Ann Hall
Jun 13, 2022 | 7:07 PM
Weddings have different traditions and customs across cultures, but are largely considered a huge deal. So what does a bride do when a guest either doesn't understand a custom, or flat out refuses to care?

When a bride invited a friend who plans on committing a major faux pas (to put it mildly) to her wedding, she asked the internet whether she would be right to revoke the invitation. Here is her story...

"WIBTA (Would I be the as*hole) for disinviting a guest from my wedding over the colour of her dress?"

My (23F) wedding is at the start of August and I’ve been confirming RSVPs this weekend to finalize seating and catering etc. I ended up chatting with one of my uni friends B (24F) and we got onto the topic of clothes for the wedding, and B was saying how excited she was to dress up as she hasn’t been invited to a non family wedding before.

Now while we are both British, B is ethnically white, where I am South Asian. She said she wanted to wear a sari to my wedding so I told her a few places she could get a nice one and she went shopping. I did tell her that red was our bridal colour so it should be avoided.

